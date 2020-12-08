British American Tobacco (BAT), the tobacco giant that owns vape brands like Vuse and Vype, told Vaping Post in an email that the company has launched a brand new website to educate consumers on vaping and to address the increase in demand for smoke-free tobacco products like vapes.

The website is called VapeExplained.com.

“BAT is committed to building A Better Tomorrow by reducing the health impact of our business,” Kingsley Wheaton, BAT’s Chief Marketing Officer, said in the email they sent to us. “We have set ourselves a target of having 50 million users of our non-combustible products by 2030.”

A lofty goal indeed, coming from a company that continues to produce the most deadly product ever created: cigarettes.

“To achieve this ambition, we must ensure adult consumers have access to the facts about the potentially reduced-risk alternatives available to them,” Kingsley said. “VapeExplained.com is where smokers and vapers can find clear, simple, fact-based information from a well-known source. I hope this helps them to make more informed decisions about vaping.”

BAT adds:

The site is a key initiative in BAT’s transformation journey as the Group builds A Better Tomorrow by reducing the health impact of its business through offering a range of enjoyable and potentially reduced risk products. BAT continues to be clear that combustible cigarettes pose serious health risks, and the only way to avoid these risks is not to start or to quit. BAT encourages those who otherwise continue to smoke, to switch completely to scientifically-substantiated, reduced-risk alternatives.

Philip Morris International has taken the lead for a “smoke-free” future, setting a market trend among other major tobacco firms like BAT, Japan Tobacco, Altria, and China Tobacco.

Vaping Post isn’t affiliated with British American Tobacco, or any of the tobacco companies mentioned in this article, in any way.

The author of this article has previously accepted a funding grant from Knowledge-Action-Change Communications and the Foundation for a Smoke Free World.