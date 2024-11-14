MEMERS Achieves Globalization and Regulatory Excellence in 2025 – A Look at the WuKong Series Across Markets

MEMERS Vape, established by Shenzhen SKE Technology - the innovator behind the UK's top-selling brand Crystal Bar - is proud to announce the upcoming launch of its WuKong Series for 2025.

This new series is set to revolutionize the vaping industry with cutting-edge innovations designed to accelerate MEMERS Vape’s globalization efforts. With an unwavering commitment to compliance, the WuKong Series aims to make MEMERS Vape the first vaping company to meet all regulatory requirements in global markets.

MEMERS WuKong V7000 – a TPD-compliant & Disposable Vape Ban-supported 2+10 Pod Pen Kit

The MEMERS WuKong V7000 embodies a unique design based on a replaceable principle, offering users the convenience of a rechargeable device that’s also customizable. This cutting-edge vape is powered by two key components: a 1000mAh rechargeable battery and an innovative pod combination featuring a 2ml coil pod and a 10ml juice pod.

Users can easily insert the 2ml coil pod into the battery compartment and start to use immediately. Alternatively, by attaching the 10ml juice pod to the coil pod using a leak-proof structure, users can create a 12ml capacity pod cartridge capable of delivering up to 7000 puffs. In conjunction with MEMERS’ signature MITS (Miniaturized Integrated Technology System) platform, this technology ensures that the WuKong V7000 has high flavor reproduction and consistently delivers rich flavor, providing users with a long-lasting and enjoyable experience.

According to MEMERS, the WuKong V7000 is fully prepared for public release in the UK market, complete with all necessary ECID registrations. “As a pod-replaceable and battery-rechargeable pod pen kit,” said Adam, Director of MEMERS Vape, “the WuKong V7000 gives us the confidence to meet the challenges posed by the Disposable Vape Ban in the United Kingdom. We’re looking forward to introducing this innovation to customers throughout Europe.”

Note: WuKong V7000 is sold outside of the United States.

MEMERS WuKong V40000 – a PMTA Submitted Vape with Innovative Ice Control and Nicotine Control Features

The MEMERS WuKong V40000 is another true innovation that is set to make a significant impact on the US market. This advanced device features an ice control system and a nicotine control system, providing users with a fully customizable vaping experience. In addition, the WuKong V40000 is equipped with a large, dynamic touch screen that improves accessibility and provides immersive interactions.

The WuKong V40000 also incorporates MEMERS’ new triple mesh coil vaporization structure, which has been submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, ensuring a unique and proprietary product. Combined with MEMERS’ signature MITS (Miniaturized Integrated Technology System) platform, this technology ensures that the device has high flavor reproduction and consistently delivers rich flavor, providing users with a long-lasting and enjoyable experience.

According to MEMERS officials, the PMTA (Premarket Tobacco Product Application) for the WuKong V40000 will be fully submitted in December 2024, underscoring the company’s readiness to fully support U.S. market regulations.

“With the WuKong V40000, MEMERS Vape is poised to accelerate its expansion in the United States,” said Adam. “We are fully equipped to drive this innovation forward as we continue to meet the needs of American distributors and consumers.”

MEMERS WuKong V20000 – An Revolutionary Shisha Vape that Offers High Flavor Reproduction

MEMERS Vape is also thrilled to introduce the WuKong V20000, a revolutionary product inspired by the rich and exotic shisha smoking culture. “Inspired by the allure of shisha, we created the WuKong V20000 for those who enjoy the clouds and flavors of shisha in a more immersive, yet similar way.” said Adam, Director of MEMERS Vape.

The WuKong V20000 features a sleek cylindrical body design that provides a comfortable and ergonomic grip. Powered by MEMERS’ innovative MITS (Miniaturized Integrated Technology System) platform and a dual mesh coil, the device is a powerful vapor generator and flavor carrier designed to deliver an exceptional Direct-to-Lung (DTL) vaping experience. To enhance the sensory experience, MEMERS Vape has integrated a speaker and RGB lighting to elevate the shisha vaping experience.

This new product is tailored for the Middle Eastern and Russian markets, where it aims to provide a more modern and customizable alternative to traditional shisha smoking, while retaining the essence of the beloved ritual.

About MEMERS Vape

MEMERS Vape, established by Shenzhen SKE Technology, in 2023, stands as an advocate and innovator of in electronic atomization technology and application.

MEMERS VAPE is a company passionate about atomization technology and applications, utilizing the latest advances, including the revolutionary MITS (Miniaturized Integrated Technology System). Developed by Shenzhen SKE Technology Co., Ltd.,. As a technology-driven company, MEMERS focus on technological innovation and advanced product design to create the best vaping products while maintaining exceptional quality and safety standards.

MEMERS not only provides a healthier way to quit smoking, but also aims to foster special social connections and a better life together with vape enthusiasts. Embracing meme culture, MEMERS strive to create a vibrant community where vapers can share joyful moments and connect with like-minded individuals through humor and creativity.

For more information, please visit MEMERS Vape at: https://www.memersvape.com/