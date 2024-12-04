A Celestial Vaping Journey with the VOOPOO VINCI Spark100: Starlight Animations and a Brand New Tank

VOOPOO, celebrated for its pioneering spirit in the vaping sector, masterfully blends technological advancement with artistic design in its VINCI series, appealing to connoisseurs who value both form and function. With the launch of the VOOPOO VINCI Spark100, the brand redefines the box mod market. This addition not only raises the bar but also sets a new standard, poised to captivate and inspire the vaping community with its innovative features.

The VOOPOO VINCI Spark100 takes inspiration from the Rolls-Royce Starlight headliner, a design element famous for its captivating, celestial beauty. This visionary aesthetic transforms the device into more than just a vaping tool—it becomes a piece of art, capturing the brilliance of a starry sky in users’ hands.

Catching Stars in Your Grasp: Full Metal Casing and Starlight Panel Display

In the realm of vaping, aesthetics play a pivotal role beyond merely attracting users—they become an extension of personal style, adding tactile pleasure and visual appeal, making the ritual something to look forward to. This allure keeps vapers engaged and reduces the likelihood of abandonment, preventing a return to harmful habits.

The VOOPOO VINCI Spark100 features a crafted metallic box design that blends form with function. Its sleek contours make it comfortable and intuitive to use. The innovative starry light panel display captivates with three animations—during charging, vaping, and when the screen lights up—inviting users to connect with the stars with every touch.

Superior Atomization Design: UFORCE-X Nano Tank with PnP X Tech

Integrated with the pioneering UFORCE-X Nano Tank, the VOOPOO VINCI Spark100 offers unparalleled atomization and flavor richness, all while ensuring no leakage. This tank, the smallest at 4.5 mL with top-air intake, is fully compatible with the entire range of PnP X coils, harnessing the cutting-edge PnP X Atomization Tech. This technology melds the strengths of PnP, TPP, and ITO for an optimized vaping experience. The refined coil design means each PnP X coil can handle up to 100 mL of e-liquid, maintaining consistent, true-to-taste flavors from start to finish.

WARNING: This product may be used with e-liquid products containing nicotine, which is a highly addictive substance.