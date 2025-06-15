France, like many of its European neighbors, has publicly declared its aspiration to achieve a smoke-free future. Yet its current approach to tobacco control is fundamentally flawed. With smoking prevalence remaining stubbornly high—especially in economically disadvantaged communities—the French government’s reliance on punitive measures, such as excessive tobacco taxation and restrictive policies on safer nicotine alternatives, is not only ineffective but also counterproductive.

Cigarette prices in France are among the highest in Europe, hovering around €11 per pack. This price point, driven by steep taxation, was intended to deter smoking. However, approximately one in four French adults still smoke daily. Instead of quitting, many are turning to the black market to avoid paying inflated retail prices. In fact, around a third of smokers in France rely on illicit channels, undermining both public health goals and government revenue.

Black markets and broken trust

This outdated, prohibitionist mindset contrasts sharply with growing global consensus. Countries that incorporate behavioral science and economic reality into their public health strategies—such as Sweden—have seen measurable success in reducing smoking rates through harm reduction. European Interest revealed that this disconnection between state policy and real-world behavior has led to a deeper issue: a crisis of public trust. Many French citizens no longer view the government’s tobacco control efforts as sincere attempts to protect health. Instead, they perceive them as revenue-generating exercises, void of genuine compassion or understanding. As a result, smoking cessation campaigns are often seen as disingenuous or even manipulative, and government messaging lacks the credibility necessary to influence behaviour meaningfully.

One of the most glaring weaknesses in France’s tobacco policy is its outright dismissal of harm reduction. Safer nicotine alternatives—such as e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches—are widely recognized by international health experts as powerful tools for smoking cessation. Yet instead of promoting these products, the French government has taken steps to restrict or ban them entirely. The recent prohibition of nicotine pouches is a case in point, treating all forms of nicotine consumption as equally harmful and ignoring the vast differences in risk between combustible and non-combustible products.

This outdated, prohibitionist mindset contrasts sharply with growing global consensus. Countries that incorporate behavioral science and economic reality into their public health strategies—such as Sweden—have seen measurable success in reducing smoking rates through harm reduction. By contrast, France continues to double down on tax hikes and restrictive bans, a strategy that drives consumers into the shadows and fails to deliver improved health outcomes. Similarly, the Netherlands faces rising illicit cigarette trade—an estimated 39% of packs are now sourced from outside the country, as a result of local restrictions.

Why Europe’s tobacco strategy needs a reset

At the EU level, similar tensions are playing out wherever prohibition reigns supreme. Despite these red flags, EU officials like Dutch Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra are pushing for bloc-wide tax harmonization. While taking it to a whole other extreme, Bulgaria is moving toward a total ban on all vaping products. Pending EU approval, the measure would outlaw not only disposable vapes but reusable devices as well.

Outside the EU, like the UK, Switzerland has taken a more targeted approach with its recent decision to ban disposable vapes. The move, driven by environmental concerns and rising youth use, gained parliamentary support despite opposition from segments of the political spectrum. While the intent—to curb youth access and reduce waste—is understandable, critics worry that a lack of nuance may harm adult smokers seeking easy-to-use cessation tools.

A strategy which undermines itself

In fact, a recent UK poll shows that nearly one in five users anticipate returning to smoking. This highlights the danger of ignoring the needs of disadvantaged smokers who often rely on disposables due to affordability and simplicity. Public health organizations like Yorkshire Cancer Research are urging governments to strike a more balanced approach. While protecting youth and the environment is crucial, policies must also ensure that adult smokers retain access to safer nicotine products. This is especially critical for individuals in low-income or unstable housing situations who may not be able to invest in or maintain reusable devices.

Prominent voices like Clive Bates have stressed the need for proportionate regulation that encourages the transition to reusable vaping products without alienating smokers. For instance, lifting the EU’s arbitrary 2 ml tank limit could reduce waste and make products more appealing to adult users—an easy win that aligns environmental and public health goals.

Meanwhile, misinformation at the EU level threatens to derail progress. European Health Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi recently claimed that vaping is as harmful as, or worse than, smoking—a statement that drew immediate backlash from public health experts and consumer advocacy groups. Many THR groups including European Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (ETHRA) criticized the remarks as not only scientifically inaccurate but also potentially dangerous, especially as the EU prepares to revise the Tobacco Products Directive.

The European dilemma: prohibition vs progress

As Europe stands at a critical juncture, the path forward is clear to anyone committed to science and pragmatism. France and its neighbours must embrace harm reduction as a central pillar of tobacco control. This means investing in safer alternatives, regulating them intelligently, and communicating transparently with the public. Only then can Europe hope to achieve its goal of a smoke-free future—one rooted not in punishment, but in compassion, innovation, and trust.