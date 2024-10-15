Best Anti-Leak System, Flavor Performance, Longevity… How Does the PNP X Platform Change the Game?

Since the rise of vaping, e-liquid leaks have always been a major concern for enthusiasts. This issue frequently appears in discussions on the most popular forums, highlighting its persistence... The question of how to improve both leak resistance and product lifespan remains a constant challenge for manufacturers. This challenge has been a driving force behind innovations in the industry, leading to the development of advanced technologies.

VOOPOO, a leading brand among manufacturers and a pioneer in cutting-edge technologies, took on this challenge to set a new standard in the industry. This led to the creation of the revolutionary PNP X coil platform, which builds upon the previous PnP platform. This innovative solution has significantly improved flavor delivery while addressing leak issues.

The PnP X coils feature a mesh structure, a cotton that’s more stable under varying temperatures, and a 4-layer seal structure, all packed into one compact coil. This solution not only tackles leak problems but also addresses the dual priority of leak prevention and flavor enhancement.

Longer-lasting vaping pleasure

The result? Remarkable durability and efficiency. With an impressive 67% increase in coil lifespan compared to its predecessors, a single PnP X coil can handle up to 100 ml of e-liquid. This significant improvement allows a pack of PnP X coils to last users an entire season, offering prolonged use and reducing the frequency of replacements. This increased longevity not only provides vapers with a more convenient experience (no need to change coils too often), but also contributes to reducing waste and long-term savings for vapers.

Patented 4-layer leak-proof design

Precisely engineered, the PNP X platform boasts a staggering 400% improvement in leak-proof performance. This remarkable achievement is made possible by a smart multi-layer design that carefully separates airflow, heating zones, and air cavities. The innovative dual-L structure at the base maintains an optimal pressure balance, effectively preventing condensate leaks.

Wide compatibility for more options

Improving cost-effectiveness without sacrificing quality is also a key goal of a platform that offers coil compatibility with a variety of devices. Coils ranging from 0.8 to 0.15 ohms, with a power range of 20 to 100 watts, cater to diverse needs, including both MTL (mouth-to-lung) and DTL (direct-to-lung) vaping styles, across a wide selection of compatible pods and tanks.

The range of devices compatible with the PNP X platform includes flagship models and the latest creations from VOOPOO, such as:

DRAG S2 / DRAG X2 : A market favorite. With respective power outputs of 60W and 80W, these devices come equipped with a PnP X pod featuring top airflow for balanced pressure and better leak prevention. The premium design combines the elegance of leather with the strength of metal, while a new interface simplifies usage. An innovative system offering versatility and performance, suited for both seasoned vapers and beginners.

: A market favorite. With respective power outputs of 60W and 80W, these devices come equipped with a PnP X pod featuring top airflow for balanced pressure and better leak prevention. The premium design combines the elegance of leather with the strength of metal, while a new interface simplifies usage. An innovative system offering versatility and performance, suited for both seasoned vapers and beginners. DORIC 60 Pro: VOOPOO’s first tube-style Pod Mod compatible with the PnP X platform. In addition to the benefits of longevity and flavor provided by its coils, the kit’s design has been refreshed with a sleek look and vibrant colors. The addition of a replaceable 510 drip tip allows for both DTL and MTL vaping, an upgrade from its predecessor, the Doric 60.

Revolutionizing the vaping landscape, VOOPOO’s PNP X platform has become a symbol of innovation, garnering numerous praises and prestigious awards from recognized institutions such as VAPEXPO and the World Vape Show. This recognition reflects Voopoo’s innovative approach to designing this platform. From its ingenious leak-proof design to the remarkable extension of coil lifespan, combined with its wide range of compatible products, the PNP X platform demonstrates VOOPOO’s unwavering commitment to meeting the ever-evolving needs of vapers, solidifying its position at the forefront of innovation in the industry.